Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

