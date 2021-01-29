Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.25).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.86. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.21.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

