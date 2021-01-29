CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $18.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in CommScope by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

