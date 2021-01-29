Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,188,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 380,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

