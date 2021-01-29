Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.