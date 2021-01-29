Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

