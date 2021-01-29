Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.14. 1,203,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 386,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

