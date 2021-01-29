Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

