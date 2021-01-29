Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

