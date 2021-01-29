Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.03 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.