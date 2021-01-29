Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.