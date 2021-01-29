Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,744 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trex by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

TREX opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

