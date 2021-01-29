Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.35 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

