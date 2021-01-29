Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.63% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

