Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.