Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $2.67 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.