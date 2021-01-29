ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 144,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.