Conning Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.54. The stock had a trading volume of 126,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.