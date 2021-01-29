Conning Inc. Has $45.45 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

