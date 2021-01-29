Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.82. 272,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The firm has a market cap of $321.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

