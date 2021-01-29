Conning Inc. Sells 58,276 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,276 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 373,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

