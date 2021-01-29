CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 6.3% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.89. 444,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 482,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

