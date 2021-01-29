Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.72). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

