Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.90 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

