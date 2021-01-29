Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 21,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

In related news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Insiders have sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

