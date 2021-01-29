Contrasting Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.41

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89

Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

