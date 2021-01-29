Contrasting ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITOCHU and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Wohnen 2 0 4 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU and Deutsche Wohnen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $101.26 billion 0.44 $4.61 billion $6.19 9.58 Deutsche Wohnen $937.88 million 19.74 $1.71 billion $4.28 12.03

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 4.47% 11.84% 4.19% Deutsche Wohnen 145.51% 9.32% 4.20%

Summary

ITOCHU beats Deutsche Wohnen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, uranium, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, steel scrap, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

