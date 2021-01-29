Contrasting Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $72.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 6.45 $64.85 million $1.26 61.93

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Risk and Volatility

Strasbaugh has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

