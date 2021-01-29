Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

