Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Shares Down 12.5%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.51. 828,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 749,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

