Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,592 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,021,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after buying an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

