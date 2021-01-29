Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $169.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

