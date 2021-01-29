Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

