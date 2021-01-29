Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,270 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

