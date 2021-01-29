Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

