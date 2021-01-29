Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.15 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

