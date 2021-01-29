Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

