Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the December 31st total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 240,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.88. 9,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,125. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

