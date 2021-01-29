Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,670 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,468,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,186,000 after acquiring an additional 447,580 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

