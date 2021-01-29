Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 9,211 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 231,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $182.76. 181,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

