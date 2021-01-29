Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

