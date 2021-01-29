Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 41,255 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

GDRX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 36,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

