Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 204,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,029. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

