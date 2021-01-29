Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 581,602 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,548. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

