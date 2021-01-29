Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,511 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 324.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

PAUG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

