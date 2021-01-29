Corning Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

