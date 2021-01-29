Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,140 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,872. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

