Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 9,222 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.