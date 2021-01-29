Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $94.01. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

