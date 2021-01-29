Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 501,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $16,101,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $58.82. 143,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.